Smash Bros. Ultimate: Pros and cons of Steve’s ban

Steve’s potential lockdown is the question facing the Super Smash Bros. competition scene. Ultimate at the moment. The Minecraft character has recently made significant strides in his meta, which has led to new players catapulting into the top 20 at major tournaments. Consequently, many fans and leading players are starting to worry that Steve could jeopardize the future of SSBU.

Rumors about Steve’s potential have been going around the SSBU scene for some time. The dominance of the Japanese player Akola at home with the Minecraft character and the new successes of Yonni in North America made some wary of Steve. However, the June Gimvitational tournament almost confirmed everyone’s fears. Jonny not only got into the top 6, but Akola dominated all his competitions to take first place, practically sweeping away everyone who got in his way. Gimvitational was an exclusive event for the best players of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which made this achievement even more impressive.

Although it is clear that both Akola and Jonny are very talented players, many pointed to their newfound heights as the basis for Steve’s ban. The voices sharing this message include many of the top players who have attended the Gimvitational tournament. Even one person not present at the event, MkLeo, the undisputed number one player at SSBU, asked on Twitter if Akola’s use of Steve was a scam. Thus, players and tournament participants are in a difficult situation, as they need to decide whether they want to ban Steve from SSBU or not before he has a chance to potentially ruin the game. Steve’s ability to build is already disrupting SSBU stages, and new meta-evolutions are exacerbating these problems.

Cons: Steve just got a lime light in SSBU

Let’s start with the downsides: Steve’s suspension from participating in SSBU tournaments right now may limit the potential of the new best players. Many of Steve’s characters are just starting to achieve great success with the character, even though he has been missing for almost two years. Akola was at the top of his game in Japan after the MaeTami Summer Festival in 2021, which makes sense given the slower and more defensive pace of the Japanese meta. However, the American player Jonny is also starting to rise in the rankings in a much more aggressive meta, and since March of this year he has regularly occupied the top 20 places. Steve’s ban will stop the successes of players like these two who are starting to make in their careers, as well as the progress they are making for Steve and Smash Bros.’ competitive approach. Ultimate.

In addition, Steve’s ban will hurt other leading players and their unique counterpicks against the Minecraft character. For example, in Japan, the player Yoshi Yoshidora has recently achieved great success and even entered the top twenty players in the world. Part of what confirms his success is his ability to take sets from Akola, as he is one of about seven players in Japan capable of beating Steve’s player. Moreover, Yoshi, who usually does poorly with top-level fighters with disjuncts, is only one of the few characters who have a positive match against Steve, which means that banning Steve as a main fighter in SSBU could hurt the development of less-favored characters who can stand up to him. The same is true for Sephiroth Tweek, Cola Cloud, and possibly many other players and characters who haven’t yet reached their potential against Steve.

But the worst consequence that Steve’s ban would have for SSBU is a hard stop to the overall development of the game. For a long time, MKLeo was the best player in the world, and the characters, as well as he and other SSBU masters, gravitated towards the users of Sword, Wolf, Paluten and ROB, and only a few other characters. there’s nothing wrong with that now, eventually the SSBU line-up may start to lose its diversity in a sense, because only 15 fighters out of 89 are used at the highest level, although there are many other viable options. What Steve is offering SSBU at the moment is a chance to shake things up: maybe Akola will prove to be the biggest challenge for MKLeo when they eventually fight, and maybe the new characters will rise in the rankings thanks to their ability to counter Steve’s strengths.

Pros: Steve Ban can prevent him from becoming an SSBU Bayonette

Speaking of the fact that Steve has the potential to be healthy for the future of SSBU, it must also be recognized that he can also cause harm. Steve has many traits that make him a polarizing character: his blocks allow him to be very mannered; his combos do a lot of damage and are easy to execute; his recovery is incredible; and he has a great winning factor with diamond weapons. Each of these traits also belonged to the best Super Smash Bros. character. for the low-selling Wii U, Bayonette.