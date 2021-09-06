Smartwatch NoiseFit Core is released with 1.28 inch screen and multiple sport modes

The manufacturer of electronic accessories Noise launched in the Indian market, on Monday (6), the new smartwatch NoiseFit Core. The device features a 1.28-inch circular screen, zinc alloy body, 24×7 heart rate monitor, support for 13 sport modes and more.

According to the brand, the NoiseFit Core has a lightweight body thanks to its zinc alloy construction, along with IP68 resistance to water and dust. It also comes with a 1.28 inch 2.5D curved TFT screen with a resolution of 240×240 and connects via Bluetooth 5.0.

As for health monitoring, it has a 24×7 heart rate monitor and sleep tracking support, along with tracking support for 13 sport modes.

The clock battery is 285mAh, which promises to deliver up to 7 days of regular use and 30 days of standby time. The watch can connect to a smartphone through the NoiseFit app, which allows access to weather updates, calls, messages, music and camera controls.

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch has two color options, Charcoal Black and Silver Grey, and is available on Noise’s online store for the starting price of 2,999.00 Indian Rupee, equivalent to $41 in direct conversion and without tax.

There is no information about a possible official arrival of the smart watch to the Brazilian market.

