Smartphones Average Selling Price Increased by 10%

A study conducted by Counterpoint Research X-rayed the smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020. Accordingly, the average smartphone sale price has increased worldwide.

Counterpoint Research, a research firm, revealed the change in the average selling price of smartphones in major markets around the world in a new study published. According to the research, the average selling price of phones in the second quarter of 2020 decreased in only one market.

The markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and China were looked at by Counterpoint Research. As a result of the research, it was seen that the average sales price increased in all markets except Latin America.

Average selling price of phones increased in the second quarter of 2020

According to the research results, the highest increase in average selling price was seen in China with 13%. The average smartphone sale price was $ 310. The increase in the North American market was 7% compared to the previous year, and the average selling price was $ 471. In the Latin American market, there was a 5% decrease and the average selling price was 166 dollars.

While smartphone sales are decreasing, the increase in average sales prices shows that smartphones belonging to the premium segment follow a better line in terms of sales. While the smartphone market generally decreased by 23% compared to the previous year, this rate was only 8% in premium segment smartphones.

The reason why the upper segment phones remained relatively stronger was the 5G-connected smartphones. According to the report, 5G devices accounted for 10% of total phone sales in the second quarter, and accounted for 20% of total revenue.

Having captured the lion’s share of 34% of the total market revenues in the second quarter, Apple followed with Huawei with 20%. Samsung is right behind Huawei with 17%, while vivo and OPPO follow Samsung with 7% and 6% shares.



