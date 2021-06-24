Smartphones, Appliances, Robot Vacuum And More On Offer At Eletrum

Eletrum is a Brazilian retailer that has been gaining space in the market, with competitive prices, product variety and a good reputation in Reclame Aqui. Even with little time on the market, Eletrum already has a full catalog and good conditions for purchases.

On the site, you can find everything from appliances such as refrigerators, stoves and air conditioners, to smart home products, speakers, cameras and gamer products. In addition, the retailer offers free shipping to the South and Southeast regions.

We have prepared a list of offers with up to 40% discount for you to take advantage of. Check out.

LG Dual Inverter Voice Air Conditioner, 9000 Btus, Hot/Cold

Cadence Cook Fryer Oil-Free Fryer, 2.6L

Motorola Moto E7 Power Smartphone, 32GB

Motorola Moto E7 Power Smartphone, 32GB

Smart TV 50”, 4K, NanoCell, LG 50NANO79SND