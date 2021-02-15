Smartphone Xiaomi Poco X3: Specs, Rating

Xiaomi likes to surprise the technology market with good devices and different types of data sheets, which brings a certain peculiarity to its devices. The Xiaomi Poco X3, the company’s new mid-range phone, arrived with a good performance and battery proposition.

The model has a good technical sheet and is cost-effective, even some of its features may surprise you with more advanced features.

We brought some information, analysis and details that can help you find out which Xiaomi to buy. Check out.

Design, Screen and Sound

The Poco X3 cell phone has a design similar to other intermediate devices, with most of the plastic body, leaving its group of 4 rear cameras clearly visible. The only physical button is the on and off button – Power button – which has a digital reader to increase and decrease the volume.

The 6.67-inch (2400 x 1800 pixels) LCD screen stands out for its quality and resistance, with Gorilla Glass 5 and response time of 240 Hz. brightness is excellent for any situation and environment.

The sound, in turn, is stereo, but it manages to be more powerful than the other intermediate devices.