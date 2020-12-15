Smartphone that offers discounts? İPlace’s Closed Night

IPlace is a complete network recognized for quality, simplicity and innovation. The stores offer a high standard of service, specialized consultants and an environment prepared for you to interact with the products, having the best experience possible. However, it is not only in the physical world that iPlace wants to guarantee itself.

Every Wednesday, from 8 pm to 9 am the next day, iPlace is organizing the Off Night. This is the name of an action that will gather special offers valid for the site with great discounts. In addition to smartphones, tablets and notebooks, there are several accessories, audio line and the entire iPlace line. Every week, a new and different product will be in evidence!

Smartphones at the best price

Today a smartphone can already be considered a pocket computer. Many models are even more powerful than some notebooks. Because it adds so many functions, it is natural that this product starts to become more expensive. And the higher the quality, the higher the price tends to be.



