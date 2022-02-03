Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Which One To Buy?

The Galaxy FE series (Fan Edition) is a line of Smartphones from Samsung that features great specs, but at a lower price than the Premium line.

In October 2020, the South Korean launched the Galaxy S20 FE, which achieved great global success, including Brazil, where the device reached the rank of the best-selling Android phone last year.

In January 2022, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE as the successor to the S20 FE. And in this article, we will explain the similarities and differences between the models, so that you know if it is still worth investing in the previous model or if it is worth investing in the new edition of the Fan Edition. Check out:

Construction and design

Both devices have a plastic back, but the S20 FE has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front, while the S21 FE has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is much stronger.

Smartphones are similar, but can be easily distinguished by the rear camera module. In the previous model, the module has a more “dated” look. In the latest model, the module follows the look of the S21 line, with a more modern look. Another visual detail among the phones is that the hole for the front camera is slightly larger on the S21 FE.

Both smartphones have IP68 certification, that is, resistance against dust and water (up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes). They also support two chips, but only the S20 FE has a hybrid slot (SIM chip + microSD card). There’s also the USB-C connector and under-screen biometric reader on both devices.

Performance and system

The S20 FE is available in Brazil in two variants, depending on the chipset: Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990. In terms of memory and internal storage, the most common variant is 6GB and 128GB. The S21 FE has only the Exynos 2100 in Brazil, also with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Eventually, these specifications may change.

Currently, both devices deliver the same experience in terms of software, as they run One UI 4.0 on Android 12. As it is older, the S20 FE will have to be updated to Android 13, while the S21 FE will be able to reach Android 15.