Smartphone production decreased by 11 percent in 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for all industries due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Smartphone production is also among those affected. According to TrendForce’s figures, companies produced 1.25 billion smartphones in 2020. This means an 11 percent decrease compared to 2019.

At the top of the smartphone market are Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei. It continues to draw attention that Huawei still does not come down from the summit despite the sanctions imposed by the USA. Unable to use Google’s mobile services, Huawei also has difficulties in accessing mobile hardware.

A solid turnaround in the smartphone market is expected in 2021. Analysts state that there will be a strong wave of device replacement and an increase in demand, especially in developing countries.

An increase of 9 percent is expected for global smartphone production in 2021 compared to 2020. A total of 1.36 billion smartphones are expected to be produced throughout the year.

For Huawei, it seems that the problems in 2020 will continue in 2021. It is stated that the company will move away from the top five of the smartphone market in 2020 and may fall behind Transsion, the manufacturer of brands such as iTel, Tecno and Infinix. However, it must be said that this is an ambitious forecast under the current circumstances.

5G seems to be one of the important agenda items in 2021. The penetration level of 5G compatible devices is expected to increase to 37 percent, but device production will remain limited depending on the processor production capacity.