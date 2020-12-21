Smartphone Philco Hit Max with 128 GB is worth it?

Philco entered the modern smartphone market once and for all, launching the Hit Max line later this year. With specifications for all types of tasks and a more affordable suggested price, the smartphone brings excellent storage capacity and a state-of-the-art look. generation. But is all this enough for even the most demanding public?

Visual and screen

Hit Max comes with a 6-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and an infinite display, bringing a great color definition and a good result in relation to the processed images. Super light, the smartphone has a significant reduction in its edges, allowing the display to occupy practically the entire front area of ​​the phone along with the 8 MP front camera.

At the rear, the Philco smartphone features a 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera, adding a faster focus quality for those who enjoy taking pictures, in addition to an excellent light capture, which can be configured according to the user’s needs. . Hit Max has a built-in digital reader, providing greater security and comfort to lock and unlock the cell phone, along with a facial recognition system.

Processor and component performance

Hit Max focuses its technologies on improving, in a balanced way, all its main functions, guaranteeing the best possible performance on the resources considered essential, such as interface, camera and processor.

Featuring a 1.6GHz A55 octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, the model performs basic multitasking without much crashes or congestion in the operating system. And speaking of OS, the smartphone supports more modern commands and functions, since it is updated to Android 10.

However, nothing strikes you as much as Hit Max’s internal storage space, which allows media and applications to be occupied in 128 GB native to the device, with the possibility of expanding, via Micro SD, to 256 GB. That way, users will have no problem using the smartphone as an HD for personal and software data, Play Store games and more.

The Philco cell phone can spend hours away from chargers, and a full charge means it can be used for an entire day with moderate use.

A great cost-benefit

Launched at the end of the first half of this year, the Philco Hit Max smartphone offers great cost-benefit for those looking to spend little on a modern cell phone full of news.

In addition to its own internal features, the cell phone is accompanied by essential accessories, such as a protective film for the screen, an anti-impact case, a headset with Hands-Free function and microphone, and the brand’s original charger.



