Huawei introduced the new operating system HarmonyOS version at the Huawei Developers Conference last Wednesday. After a short while, the video of the smart watch running HarmonyOS 2.0 was leaked.

Smart watch video running HarmonyOS 2.0 leaked

Huawei, which has been banned from Android use due to US sanctions since last year, continues to strive. Dealing with prohibitions as well as innovations, the company introduced the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system that it will use on its devices instead of Android.

According to Changan Digital on Chinese social media Weibo, Huawei is working on a new smartwatch that uses the HarmonyOS operating system. It is thought that the aforementioned smartwatch will be available at the end of this year or early next year.

According to the video, the watch’s body and interface are clearly visible, standing on a circuit board-like surface. According to the anecdote in the Huawei Central, the watch, similar to the Huawei Watch GT 2 series with LiteOS, also has features such as pedometer, heart rate controller, sleep tracking, battery level.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu announced that the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system will be available on all ecosystem devices between 128 KB RAM and 128 MB RAM.



