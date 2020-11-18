Smart Watch Huami Zepp Z Introduced

Huami’s new smart watch Zepp Z, which appeals to modern watch lovers with its classic features, has been introduced. The device hides features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep quality measurement under its old-fashioned design.

Xiaomimi the sub-brand in the field of wearable technology and said Huamu soon will make the market entry of Turkey, was announced as a new generation of intelligent clock Zepp Z picture. Huami Zepp Z, which has a classic watch appearance with an oval design, seems not to disappoint consumers in terms of both design and features.

Zepp Z, which has a 1.39 inch round AMOLED display, has a titanium alloy frame around this screen. The smart watch, which has a 46.3 mm dial, comes out of the box with a 22 mm leather strap. While the top one of the physical buttons next to the device directs users directly to health applications, the rotatable button in the middle enables switching between applications.

Huami Zepp Z promises 30 days of use with a single charge in classic watch mode.

With more than 50 classic and modern clock interfaces, Zepp Z provides water resistance up to 5 ATMs. Among the most important health features of the device are 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring. Zepp Z also constantly monitors the user’s sleep quality and stress level.

Huami Zepp Z with a 340 mAh battery at its heart; It promises 30 days of use in basic watch mode and 15 days in smartwatch mode. The device, which comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, can be connected to all smartphones with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above operating systems via Bluetooth 5.0. The device comes out of the box with 16 MB of RAM and 256 MB of internal storage.

Huami Zepp Z, which appeals to users looking for “smart” features in a classic smart watch with both its design and features, will be sold with a price tag of 349 dollars in the USA and 349 euros in Europe. After logging in as the official Huamei Z Turkey Turkey Zepp’s also likely to be offered for sale.



