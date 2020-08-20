Smart watch Honor Watch GS Pro: more assertive!

The smart watch market is gaining a new model with each passing day. There are smart watches that appeal to almost many budgets. There are smart watch models that have become popular from many brands, from Apple to Samsung and from there to Huawei. Honor, which has just entered this market and appeared with the latest Magic Watch 2, is preparing for a new smart watch. The details of the watch, which is expected to be called Honor Watch GS Pro, have come to light.

Honor Watch GS Pro poster

Honor plans to organize a new event on September 4, 2020. As part of this event, a new smart watch model will be introduced in addition to the Honor signed Pad 6 and Pad X6 tablets. Honor will also introduce new MagicBook notebooks with AMD Ryzen 5 4000 CPU, following the MagicBook 14 and 15.

According to the sharing about Honor Watch GS Pro, the smart watch will target mountain athletes. The focus is on mountaineering, according to the poster that appeared in Weibo.

In addition, Honor CEO for the smartwatch, George Zhao, confirmed that the watch is in use and has successfully passed the testing process. The smart watch, which is said to offer powerful features, will have features that people who focus on outdoor sports will like.

Honor MagicWatch 2 had an impressive battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. With the restriction of some features, the usage time of up to 14 days is expected to offer similar performance in the new smartwatch. In addition to the expected better performance on the GPS side, there are also high expectations for battery life.

Still, we have to wait for the event on September 4, 2020 for every detail.



