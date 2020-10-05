Smart watch design in Champions League theme

The Champions League theme has now been added to the smartwatches specially developed for users. Hublot Big Bang E is addressing the Champions League special series enthusiast. Because this limited edition smart watch definitely appeals to a niche audience with its price of 7 thousand dollars. Let’s look at the details about the smart watch:

Hublot Big Bang E Champions League special series

The Hublot Big Bang E is normally available for sale in June and is available to users with a price of $ 5,800. Now, it comes with a blue strap exclusive to the Champions League, and will also have an application that includes details about the matches.

It will welcome the user with an application that warns the user about the goals, scorers, important events in the game and the final score, as well as the kicks made in the Champions League matches.

The Champions League app will display a live score in the game and, if multiple fixtures are happening at the same time, it will allow you to follow a specific match by simply tapping the screen. So it will be a very exciting product for match fans.

Let us say that the smart watch has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The device, which has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, is also water resistant up to 30 meters. This smart watch, which will be produced in 500 units, turns into a remarkable cooperation.



