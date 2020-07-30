Smart Watch Covering Your Wrist: Nubia Watch

With the new smartwatch Nubia Watch, Nubia aims to break the bond with smartphones while giving a new perspective to smart watches. A phone independent call can be made on the smart watch with eSIM and built-in Bluetooth support.

Nubia, a Chinese consumer electronics company, showed how to present a new generation of smart watches with its concept smart watch called Nubia Alpha in IFA 2018. Since then, we haven’t seen a model similar to Nubia’s smartwatch concept, but yesterday Nubia showed off its concept with the new Nubia Watch, which was brought to light with its new player-oriented smartphone Red Magic 5S.

It’s hard to say that Nubia Watch is a completely new smartwatch. The device looks more like a more ‘usable’ redesigned version of Nubia Alpha, which we saw about two years ago.

Nubia Watch design

The screen has an AMOLED screen that is 4.01 inches in size on the Nubia Watch, which is not limited to the watch’s body. Offering a very large usage area compared to a smart watch, this display is protected by 316L stainless steel frames and the body of the watch is made of ceramic.

Powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 mobile platform developed by Qualcomm for smart watches, Nubia Watch has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The device, which can be used independently from the smartphone thanks to eSIM support, also has a built-in speaker and microphone for making voice calls.

The smart watch, which comes with a battery of 420mAh battery, has 36 hours of use on a single charge. Nubia Watch, where you can make mobile payments with NFC, allows you to connect your TWS headphones directly to the smart watch, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth support.



