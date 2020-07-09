Smart Phone IQOO Z1x 5G Announced with Its Features and Price Announced

The IQOO Z1x 5G was introduced as one of the most ambitious models of the mid-level with its Snapdragon 765G processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, 120 Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery. We can say that the device offers a good price despite all the features it offers.

As a sub-brand of the popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo, IQOO introduced its new smartphone IQOO Z1x 5G, which has remarkable features, with an event in China. As the name suggests, the device with 5G support is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-top processor Snapdragon 765G. In addition, the device has up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

When we look at the design of the IQOO Z1x 5G, we see that all the details you can expect from a 2020 smartphone. In addition to a flat surface with partial color transition at the back, a rectangular camera setup located in the upper left corner; The front bezels are very thin according to the level and the perforated design that places the front camera in the upper right corner of the screen.

Featuring a 6.57-inch Full HD + display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, the IQOO Z1x 5G offers a screen refresh rate that we are not used to seeing in the middle segment, such as 120 Hz, as well as 1080×2400 display resolution. The camera hole on the screen of the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

When we turn the back of the IQOO Z1x 5G, we encounter a 48 MP main camera. This f / 1.79 aperture is supported by a 2 MP macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a third 2MP camera with f / 2.4 aperture respectively. The device, which has a large battery of 5,000 mAh, supports a maximum of 33 W fast charging.

Vivo IQOO Z1x 5G specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

Display: 6.57 inch Full HD + 120 Hz IPS LCD

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33 W

Operating System: Android 10

Connection: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C

Vivo IQOO Z1x 5G price

6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage – $ 228

6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage – $ 257

8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage – $ 286

8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage – $ 329



