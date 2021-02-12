Smart Home: how to choose a smart lamp?

The trend of the smart home has become increasingly strong in our society. In this quest, smart lamps play an important role in home automation.

But how to choose a good smart lamp? What aspects should we analyze?

Here are some tips and model suggestions that we recommend.

1. Lumens and power

The first aspect to be observed is also one of the most basic for ordinary lamps. It is necessary to analyze the power (in Watts) and the lighting capacity, measured in lumens.

In the past, it was natural to measure the light produced by a lamp by means of its wattage. Today, this measure needs to be analyzed together with the lumens, which calculate the luminous flux or clarity produced by a given light source.

A 60 Watt incandescent lamp can produce around 800 lumens, the same as a 10 Watt LED lamp. In general, the ideal is to try to reach the mark of 100 to 200 lumens for each 1 m² in the environment to be lit. Therefore, buy suitable lamps and in the right quantity.

2. Socket

After finding the lamp with the ideal brightness for your environment, you need to know if it is compatible with your smart home socket. This aspect is important, but it does not raise many concerns, since most manufacturers already produce their lamps in several different formats, exactly to meet different types of nozzles.

The standard used in most Brazilian houses is the screw socket, known by the letter “E” followed by a number that corresponds to the diameter of the socket. The most common type in homes is the E27, but there are smaller models like the E12. Some homes still use different standards, such as GU10 and MR11. Both have a socket in the form of a plug-in plug.

3. Platform

After analyzing this more technical issue, it is necessary to observe the platform to which this lamp will connect. Will an Alexa smart lamp meet my needs? Or do I need to look for one that supports Google Home?

What will answer that is exactly the type of platform you want to use. If the other devices you use already connect with the Alexa assistant, the lamp must also be compatible. In the case of Google Home, the same reasoning applies.

4. Color and temperature

This is another important aspect at the time of purchase. Does the smart lamp I’m buying have the ability to emit the color and temperature I want?

Today the items in this category are more versatile and complete than they used to be. But, to know if the lamp matches the color you want, a tip is to see the temperature range it reaches. Up to 3,000 K, the lamp emits a warmer color.

From 3,500 K to 4,100 K, the lamp emits a white and neutral tone. There is also the range of 5,000 K to 6,500 K, which corresponds to the so-called cold white. The latter is more suitable for external locations or for those who work with images, such as photographers and makeup artists.

5. Price and brand

Finally, as a final aspect it is important to analyze the value and brand of the smart lamp.

The tip is to compare prices and keep an eye on consumer ratings. It is in this section that you can find sincere opinions regarding quality, ease of installation, durability and other aspects that only those who used it can give their opinion.