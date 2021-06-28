Smart Clock 2 : Lenovo Introduced The New Smart Watch!

Smart Clock 2 is introduced. Lenovo introduced a new smart watch model called Smart Clock 2. The device includes many innovations compared to its previous model.

The device will come with new design and color options compared to its previous model and will also offer wireless charging support.

There is a night light at the bottom of the Smart Clock 2. Thanks to the light, night work can be done easily. The choice of purchasing the docking station and device is left to the users.

Smart Clock 2 comes with wireless charging dock

Lenovo is back with a new version of the Google Assistant powered Smart Clock. This time, the company announced Smart Clock 2, a device with a new design, better sound and integrated night light. It is expected to go on sale in September for $10-90 more than the model two years ago.

The first smartwatch had a short and low design. The new one will offer a new design with a short and integrated base under the screen. A pair of 1.5-inch front-firing speakers will be housed inside the base, providing enhanced sound compared to the original, according to comments from a Lenovo representative. In addition, there is a wireless charging dock that will come with Smart Clock 2.

Almost the same depth as the previous model, but a few inches wider, the slot is placed under the watch and fastened with a pogo pin. When the docking station is connected, it can wirelessly charge the battery of a Qi-enabled phone. If you choose the wired option, there is a USB-A charging port on the back of the slot. It is also compatible with the Google MagSafe standard.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available in three different color options. These; Announced as Abyss Blue and Shadow Black and Heather Gray.

What do you think about the Smart Clock 2 device that Lenovo will launch? Do you think there are any effective changes compared to the previous model?