Smart and safe home: gadgets that will protect your home

The concept of smart home is increasingly strong in the market, with options that bring practicality and integration of several devices in one. But it is not just practicality that these new accessories offer, many are focused on safety for the home.

Accessories like cameras and smart sensors are gaining more space on the market every day. These accessories can be accessed by the smartphone and ensure more peace of mind when leaving the house alone.

We have listed some products that can make a difference in the security of your home. Check out.

Xiaomi Mijia Wi-Fi 360º smart camera

A security camera is one of the first items that comes to mind when it comes to ensuring peace of mind. Xiaomi’s Mijia has a 360º view, 1080 resolution pixels and is equipped with Artificial Intelligence that detects movements and sends alerts to the application installed on your smartphone. The model also offers night vision called bidirectional and can be integrated with Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, by devices such as Echo Dot.

Smart Wi-Fi Digital Lock with Biometrics, Geonav

The biometric lock is an item that raises the level of security of your assets. To install the equipment, simply overlay the existing simple lock. It allows several biometrics entry and registration configurations, with unlimited passwords via the brand’s application and up to 50 magnetic cards for opening. In addition, it is possible to do remote opening via the HI by Geonav application.

Intelligent Smoke Sensor, HISSSK, HI by Geonav

Security is not only related to break-ins and thefts, but also to carelessness that we can commit on a daily basis. Geonav’s intelligent smoke sensor has a Wi-Fi connection and is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. At the slightest smoke signal, it emits an audible warning, activates the indicator light and sends notifications to the HI by Geonav application installed on your cell phone.



