Smart Access Memory Performance Tests: Intel CPU and Radeon GPU

Significant performance gains were achieved in performance tests using the Intel Z490 motherboard and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

We have seen that manufacturers such as ASUS and MSI have enabled Re-Size BAR (Smart Access Memory on AMD) support on Intel 400 series motherboards. However, we expect all manufacturers to provide support in the near future. Japanese-based ASCII has published some tests on how the feature performs on the Intel platform.

The platform used for testing featured an SUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme motherboard running the 1002 BIOS, which provided support for this technology. Besides the motherboard, an Intel Core i9-10900K processor and a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card were used.

Re-Size BAR (Smart Access Memory) Performance

As for the most important part, a total of four games were used in the benchmarks, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

1080p resolution, highest settings.

14% performance gain on average.

13% gain in minimum FPS.



