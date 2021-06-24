Smallville: Tom Welling Is Working On An Animation For The Series

Smallville: Actor Tom Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent on the Smallville series, has revealed that he is working on a reboot of the show’s animated format. The news was revealed in a video from Cameo, a platform through which fans can pay to receive personalized videos of their favorite celebrities with happy birthday messages, among others.

In the video, the actor jokes that the project is still a secret, but Michael Rosenbaum, Lex Luthor of the show, is also involved. “We’re developing an animated series to bring the characters back, trying to cast as many original actors as we can. But don’t tell anyone, as this is a secret,” he said.

Completed in 2011, the series is, to this day, one of the favorites of Superman fans. The series ran for ten seasons, broadcast between 2001 and 2011, and followed the life of young Clark Kent and teenage versions of other heroes and villains from the DC universe.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series also featured Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, Justin Hartley as Oliver Queen (the Green Arrow) and Aaron Ashmore as Jimmy Olsen.

While animation is undoubtedly an incredible new thing for fans, this isn’t the first time the series’ universe has been revisited. DC had already released a comic book version for the series’ 11th season, showing a little more of Clark’s early days as Superman. So far, the producers have not revealed whether the comics will still be considered a part of the story when the animation is released.

More details about the project are expected to be announced shortly. Keep an eye out for more!

