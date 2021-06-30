Smallville: Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for sect

Smallville: Actress Allison Mack, known for playing Chloe, Clark Kent’s best friend in the series Smallville, was sentenced this Wednesday (30) to three years in prison. Mack was accused of manipulating women into becoming sex slaves in the NXIVM sect.

The group’s leader, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October. The actress confessed that she helped Raniere in choosing victims. “I’ve done things I’ll regret forever. From the bottom of my heart and soul, I’m sorry,” she told the judge in court as soon as she was sentenced.

Mack has been in prison since 2019, when she pleaded guilty to the crimes of conspiracy, forced labor and extortion. The actress was initially sentenced to 14 years in prison, but prosecutors reduced the sentence thanks to the help she offered throughout the case.

Apology

A week before the conviction, Mack wrote a letter of apology to the judge and victims. “I had the opportunity to be alone with my thoughts and it gave me the time and strength I needed to confront the darkest parts of me, as well as accept the pain my actions inflicted on so many people I love. , from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry,” he said.

“I’m sorry to have exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a perverted man. I’m sorry to have encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that turned out to be so bad,” she continued.

She reads the letter in its entirety on the Variety website.