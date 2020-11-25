Smallville Actor to Play a Mysterious Role

After the mid-season finale, Fear The Walking Dead released a preview of the remaining nine episodes of the season, thereby introducing actor Lionel Luthor as a mysterious character face-to-face with Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

“Death, destruction, decay, it is inevitable”, says the actor with a voiceover then continues saying: “but from this death comes a new life.”

The promo includes a shot of a Daniel Salazar being hit with a gun pointed at him, then they reveal the characters of Alicia and Glover together set in a dark room.

“And you are Alice,” says the Glover scene. “Oh, I’ve been looking for someone like you for a long, long time.”

After the trailer was released, the star confirmed the casting on social media, posting, “Bringing my own wardrobe and beard to @FearTWD.”

There have been no details on who Glover is playing, but this season has seen a new and potentially antagonistic group, who seem to have embraced the “The end is the beginning” mantra, causing trouble for Virginia and the Pioneers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH8vmD4Bt_o/?utm_source=ig_embed

It is said that Glover’s character could be associated with the group because the midseason finale saw Alicia, Charlie, and Virginia’s sister Dakota escape Virginia with Morgan to their new settlement. So Strand reported to Virginia, who ordered him to bring everyone back.

The episode also included a reference to an episode from season 4, leading the showrunners to say that there is “always a chance” that Madison will return.



