Small laptop with big screen: Pavilion Gaming 16

Fitting a 16.1 inch screen in a 15.6 inch case, HP has combined the design, graphic performance and sound quality in the same model, Pavilion Gaming 16. Let’s look at the technical features of the new gaming laptop model powered by Wi-Fi 6 support.

Pavilion Gaming 16 specifications

The gaming computer powered by Windows 10 takes its place on the shelves with 10th Gen Intel® Core ™ processors. Pavilion Gaming 16, which comes with DDR4 RAMs in order to provide more efficient and more reliable processing power at higher speeds, offers 16 GB RAM capacity in 2 separate memory slots and can reach transfer speeds of 2933 MT / s.

The new laptop appears before the user with the most efficient combination at the storage point. The model, which makes it possible to use the operating system in the fastest way possible with 256 GB PCIe® NVMe ™ M.2 SSD, frees its user in terms of disk space with its SATA HDD offering 1 TB of storage at 7200 rpm. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 also offers 25GB of Dropbox storage for one year free of charge.

Pavilion Gaming 16 graphics performance

Let’s talk about what this new model offers in terms of graphics. The model, which shows its strength in game performance with a 4 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics card, is supported by the NVIDIA Turing ™ GPU architecture.

The 16.1 inch Full HD screen transfers the graphics performance of NVIDIA to the users in this model. The screen offers up to 300 nits of brightness. The screen / case ratio of Pavilion Gaming 16 is 80.53 percent.

Pavilion Gaming 16 battery performance

The Pavilion Gaming 16, which comes with a 210 gram 3-cell 52.5 Wh lithium-ion polymer battery, can fill 50 percent of its battery capacity in a 45-minute charge. The model, which offers a continuous game life of up to 5 hours and 15 minutes, can play videos up to 7 hours and 30 minutes at maximum settings. The gaming computer comes with a 150 W smart AC power adapter.

What does it offer at the point of design?

One of the features that make Pavilion Gaming 16 special is undoubtedly its design, the model that offers a large screen experience in a small case, the model looks extremely assertive with its shadow black coating and acid green chrome logo and keyboard LEDs. Offering a 16.1 inch screen in a 15.6 inch case, the model weighs only 2.44 kg. Pavilion Gaming 16 measures 37 x 26.25 x 2.35 cm.

Pavilion Gaming 16 other features

The model, which has a remarkable acid green backlit keyboard, is also offered to users with a numeric keypad. HP has also made improvements to the touchpad with ImagePad technology in this model.

Pavilion Gaming 16, which comes with strong features in connection, supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies, the model with 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB-C and 2 USB-A interfaces, SD card reader, HDMI 2.0 port and headphone / microphone input and ethernet port. owner. The model also includes an HP True Vision 720p webcam with an integrated dual array digital microphone. The computer is also powered by special software such as OMEN Command Center, HP 3D DriveGuard, HP Audio Switch, HP CoolSense, HP JumpStart and HP Support Assistant, which offer users specific capabilities. It is protected under a 2-year warranty for the model.



