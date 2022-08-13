Small Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Post thrilled fans

Earlier this year, BioWare announced that the official title of “Dragon Age 4” would be “Dragon Age: Dreadwolf”, and it has been keeping the fire going among fans ever since. The subtitle has many meanings and meanings, for example, that it is a direct sequel (although it was obvious), as in this game the emphasis is on the villain, not the hero, as the spelling Dreadwolf is one word when the franchise usually treats it as two, and on top of that, it is an anagram of Fade World.

In general, fans have something to envy, and many hope that BioWare will release Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Most likely, this is the next BioWare release, which will undoubtedly set the tone for the future of developers and Mass Effect 4 after Anthem destroyed most of BioWare’s good reputation. Interestingly, fans are now excited about a relatively harmless tweet from the developer.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf game director Corinne Boucher recently shared an image of her PS5 DualSense controller and coffee cup with a simple caption: “Couch, coffee, controller and ready to play,” followed by a series of emojis. Quite cleverly, all these emoticons explain Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, with the general implication that she plays Dreadwolf, as when testing the game on the console.

[no spoilers] the leading developers mentioned the game in DA:D on their consoles. from the dragon

The responses on Twitter strongly call it torture or ask for a small sample, like even a pixel, while the hype has also spread to Reddit. Of course, it’s not surprising that the director of the game is playing / testing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but many were just delighted with a small micro-update on this occasion. In fact, it’s possible fans will see more later this year, as Dragon Age/BioWare generally have a good relationship with The Game Awards, and many have been talking excitedly about its possible release.

Although there is nothing official and fans should keep their expectations under control, some firmly believe they will see the title in 2023. Some even referred to Jeff Grubb’s remark that he was at least 18 months away (at the time when this was said). which will move the release window of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to the end of 2023. This only excites even more fans, as developers seem to be talking more and more about the game, even in microdoses. Of course, a postponement is always possible, and it would not be surprising if the game moved to 2024. But judging by the reaction to this simple tweet, it’s clear that fans are excited about the next chapter of the franchise.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development.