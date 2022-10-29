SM Canceled a Halloween Party Due to The Tragedy in Itaewon

SM Entertainment has canceled its annual Halloween party after yesterday’s tragedy in Itaewon.

Initially, the agency planned to broadcast the red carpet of its “SMTOWN WONDERLAND” party online for the first time this year, but in the early morning of October 30, it announced that not only the live broadcast, but the whole party was over. was cancelled.

SM Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

We inform you that the live broadcast of the red carpet “SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022”, which was supposed to take place today for free live for KWANGYA CLUB ACE members on the global platform Beyond LIVE for about one hour, starting at 18:15, has been canceled.

Since the “SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022” event itself has been canceled, there will also be no live broadcast from the red carpet. We ask for fans’ understanding.

Thanks.

On the night of October 29, at least 146 people were killed and another 150 injured as a result of a collision with a large crowd during a Halloween celebration in the Itaewon district in Seoul.

We express our deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones as a result of last night’s tragedy.