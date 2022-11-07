Slowthai confirmed that the third album is ready

“album 3 done . ugly”
Slowthai confirmed via his social media that his third album is ready.
The rapper, whose real name is Tyrone Frampton, posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram, which shows him contorting his face next to the mirror, and the profile consists of hair. The accompanying caption reads: “Album 3 is ready. ugly.”
Slowthai released their second studio album “Tyron” in February 2021. The album took the first place in the UK charts, and the rapper dedicated this place to “everyone who is in a dark place.”
Although not confirmed, fans have been speculating for some time that the title of his third album is “Ugly” — as indicated in the caption — and the music is expected to be released soon.
In September, Mount Kimbie announced a new double album and released two new double A-side singles, one of which featured Slowthai.
The collection includes tracks “In Your Eyes” (featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown), “A Deities Encore” (featuring Liv.e), “Q” and “Quartz”.
Mount Kimby’s new album, following 2017’s “Love What Survives”, consists of two solo albums: one from each electronic duo (real names Kai Campos and Dom Maker).
Slowthai previously collaborated with Mount Kimby on his 2020 track “Feel Away”, which also featured James Blake. The Northampton-based rapper’s single “BB (BODYBAG)” was also produced by Maker.
Earlier this year, Slowthai participated in the recording of Denzel Curry’s single Zatoichi.
The song was the second release of Curry’s fifth studio album “Melt My Eyez See Your Future”, which Curry announced in a teaser video, showing that T-Pain, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper and more will take part in the recording.