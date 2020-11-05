Sloane and Gibbs to leave the drama together, married

There are rumors that Maria Bello will be leaving her role as Jack Sloane, some viewers are concerned about how this could affect Gibbs’ position in the NCIS series.

The star has played Team Sloane’s forensic psychologist for three years after joining on NCIS season 15. Maria Bello had joined the program on a three-year contract, which is now in effect.

It is said that Maria Bello will appear in eight episodes to conclude the story of his character. During his time on the NCIS show, fans have fallen in love with his role in a number of stories.

Viewers have enjoyed the relationship between the character Maria Bello and Gibbs. The couple have had a lot of flirting over the years, but viewers have wondered if there will be any romance between the couple on NCIS.

However, there are hints that a Sloane and Gibbs romance might not be on the cards at the end. NCIS Executive Producer Frank Cardea commented:

“He has things to work on with himself before he’s ready to work on a relationship.”

As fans will know, Gibbs has been reconsidering his position on the team for a few seasons. In addition to this, Harmon has previously spoken about the possibility of his character, like Maria Bello’s, leaving NCIS.



