Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Spoke About Hearing Loss

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg spoke about his experience of hearing loss in a new public announcement by the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF).

According to the official website, HHF is the largest non-profit sponsor of hearing and balance research in the United States and aims to “prevent, treat and ultimately cure hearing loss, tinnitus and other conditions associated with hearing and balance disorders.”

In a four – minute video for the organization , Weinberg said: “I’m here on behalf of the Hearing Health Foundation to talk to you a little bit about the prevention of hearing loss and the protection of hearing, because this is a vital component of what we all do.

“I’ll tell you a little story. When I first started learning to play drums when I was about 14 years old, I kind of locked myself in noise-canceling headphones, listening to my favorite recordings, trying to learn how to play. And it certainly helped to play loud drums, loud cymbals, but having such hearing protection while I was learning how to actually do it was very useful.”

Stickman further recalled how he received a “very quick lesson” in the importance of prevention and protection from hearing loss when he started playing live with other musicians.

“We had a great jam day, but the next morning I didn’t hear the treble. I thought that, to be honest, I had completely lost my hearing, and I was very scared because I didn’t know how to deal with it,” Weinberg continued. “And especially when you’re recovering from serious hearing loss or a similar case of hearing loss, the only thing you want to do to pass the time is listen to music, and you can’t even do that because it’s too painful.”.

He explained that hearing protection is an “absolute necessity” for anyone who wants “longevity and stability when performing music,” adding: “So, since that day, I have never sat down at the installation and played the way I play without hearing. protection – not once. This is not an option.”

Regarding the measures he takes on stage, Weinberg said: “Personally, I don’t go to any performance without earplugs; I don’t go on stage without earplugs or in-ear headphones where I can hear myself and my bandmates. This is incredibly important, and if I hadn’t been wearing earplugs and in-ear headphones since I was young, I could have caused huge damage to my hearing.

“Therefore, I strongly recommend that you wear earplugs, do it right, do it wisely. You can still anneal, you can still play the way you want, and you can play for the rest of your life. So take care of your ears, keep listening and go to HearingHealthFoundation.org “.

You can watch the video in full above.

Slipknot released their seventh studio album “The End, So Far” back in September. In a four – star review , NME wrote: “Apart from blood, gore, theatricality and noise, it’s obvious that the band’s ability to shock and surprise has always been about much more — and now it seems that this is their next left turn of the era. maybe their bravest.”

Meanwhile, it was announced that Slipknot will headline Download Festival 2023 next summer along with Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon.