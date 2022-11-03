Slipknot Announced a European Tour in 2023

Slipknot has announced a European tour in 2023 — details below.

The masked metal band will hit the road next summer in support of their seventh studio album, The End So Far, which was released in September.

Starting in Nickelsdorf, Austria, on June 7, the upcoming season will also feature Corey Taylor and company. They perform in Amsterdam (June 13), Copenhagen (16), Hamburg (20), Berlin (21) and other places during this month.

The tour is a mix of Slipknot concerts and festivals including Rock For People, Nova Rock and Graspop. You can find ticket information here and see the full itinerary below.

There is currently no news about a possible UK and Ireland tour. However, last month, Corey Taylor commented on rumors that Slipknot would be headlining the extended Download Festival 2023.

The event at Donnington Park is scheduled to take place from June 8 to 11. According to Slipknot’s new dates, the band is currently free on Friday (June 9) and Sunday (11).

When asked about a possible slot , Taylor previously said: “I will try to make this as clear as possible. In my life I can neither confirm nor deny. I wish I could tell you that we’ll be there, really.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer to this question right now, so I’ll let you know when I can.”

Last month, Slipknot achieved their third number one album in the UK with “The End, So Far”.

In other news, frontman Corey Taylor spoke in a new interview about his 12-year sobriety.