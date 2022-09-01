Slime Rancher: How to Get a Deep Split

Slime Rancher’s Slime Science system allows players to create useful gadgets and items to help them grow slime. Quite a few creations of slime science require the use of deep brine as an ingredient, and this guide explains how to get this useful resource.

Slime Rancher is a first—person life simulation adventure game developed and published by Monomi Park. The game follows Beatrix Either as she embarks on a new life on a Far, Far Land, growing a variety of slimes to harvest for various purposes.

Option 1. Creation and deployment of pumps

The science of slime allows players to create a number of resource collection devices that can be used on a Far, Far Land to collect resources, such as a drill, an apiary and a pump. They come in different qualities and can be used to collect resources from the region. Each extractor requires 12 game hours to complete one cycle. Higher quality extractors perform more cycles before failure and have a higher chance of extracting higher quality resources.

The pump is an extractor necessary for the extraction of deep brine, and it can be made using 10 pink plorts, 6 tabby plorts and 3 boom plorts. Pumps of higher quality will allow harvesting more efficiently, but since deep brine is a common resource, there should be no particular difficulties in acquiring it using a base pump. To get the pump blueprint for beginners, players must access the Lab extension for the ranch by paying 10,000 newbucks, and then spend 500 newbucks to unlock the blueprint in the builder’s shop.

Once players have access to the pump, Deep Brine can be obtained by deploying the pump on a Dry Reef. This is the only place where the pump will give deep brine.

Option 2: Treasure capsules

Another way to get Deep Brine in Slime Rancher is to get it from treasure capsules. There are several treasure capsules in the Laboratory and on the Dry Reef, as well as one in the Ancient Ruins, which is given a Deep Brine when opened, although for this, of course, players will need to get treasure cracker upgrades of sufficient quality to open each capsule. Treasure Cracker upgrades are unlocked after a sufficient number of gadgets are created in the lab: MKII is unlocked at 20 gadgets, and MKIII is unlocked at 50.

Slime Rancher is already available for PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.