Slenderman Remastered is free on Google Play today, July 8th.

Slenderman Remastered: During today, Thursday, July 8, and in some cases for a few more days, you can download up to 54 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store. The apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc.

Slenderman Remastered

A bit of everything and also at no cost, free as is. And among them, one of those that stands out the most today is undoubtedly the remaster of one of the games based on the Slenderman, the popular character born in the SomethingAwful forums more than a decade ago and reconverted by work and magic online in the first great myth and Urban Legend of the Internet, which has even unfortunately inspired real acts of adolescent murder.

This time you have to visit an abandoned sanatorium in the first person, and flee as soon as the figure of the Slenderman begins to approach. And service apps such as Identify dog ​​breeds, an application in which you only have to point your pet with your mobile to find out what breed it is.

Next we give you the list with links and the price that the app usually has – a list compiled by several websites such as Notengosierto. Some tell you how many more days they will be free, others will not put it, but the installation is free.