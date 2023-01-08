Guitarist Kerry King has said he is angry about Slayer’s “premature” breakup in 2019 after a farewell world tour.

The legends of thrash, originally formed in 1981, did not name a reason for the breakup.

In a new interview, guitarist Kerry King called the decision “premature.” Speaking to Metal Hammer about the end of Slayer, King said he felt “angry… what else? It was premature. The reason I say “prematurely” is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but my livelihood has been taken away from me.”

He went on to call their lengthy farewell tour, which began in 2018 and ended in December 2019, “a bummer.”

“We were going to all these places where we have all this history. It’s a shame to think, “I won’t see my friends there anymore.” You will come to this country and you will know that you will meet these people, and you will see them every year. I haven’t seen them for three years. It sucks. And the fans, too. Slayer means a lot to our fans, and they mean a lot to us. I know I’ll see these people again, but no Fighter plane leaves a big hole for many people.”

King continued: “But anyway, I think to the next chapter. We were on top of the world, and there’s nothing wrong with getting to the top of the world, it’s a good way to get out. So bravo for that. But do I miss the game? Yes, absolutely.”

Back in 2021, King said that Slayer “left too soon”, but is currently working on a solo project. Earlier, he said that former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph would take part in the project, and postponed the creation of the band due to the pandemic.

In a conversation with Metal Hammer, King teased that his new solo project will appeal to Slayer fans. “If you know my work, you know how it will sound,” he said.

Last year, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth said that he would like to play more shows with other thrash metal bands of the “big four” [Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax], but admitted that Slayer needs to “come out of retirement.” This happened after Slayer’s manager said he didn’t “feel” the reunion.