Slay The Spire developers are developing a new game

The developers of Slay the Spire from Mega Crit Games teased that they were working on a new project. Mega Crit achieved modest recognition with its roguelike deck-building game a few months after its early access release. Since then, Slay the Spire has become one of the most popular games of this genre, giving rise to similar roguelike games such as Legend of Keepers and Inscryption.

Given the direction that Mega Crit Games took when developing Slay the Spire, it’s not surprising that the title has garnered a significant fan base. Although the overall task of Slay the Spire is inherently difficult to overcome, the developer has made sure that the process itself rarely causes disappointment. Mega Crit used presentation options that encouraged players to move forward and never feel punished, even in case of defeat. This atmosphere is complemented by the ease of exploring the synergy of cards and developing different decks for climbing the Spire, while players do not feel that they have made the wrong choice in their methods. This design choice helped Mega Crit stand out in the roguelike genre, and Slay the Spire received rave reviews at launch.

As reported by Nintendo Life, Redditor Darkkiller12321 has discovered that Mega Crit has subtly announced that they are working hard on their next project. The developer of Slay the Spire, as it turned out, hid the ad in a prominent place by posting it directly in his Twitter biography, which says: “Working on our next game!” Nintendo Life also reports that Mega Crit has previously stated that its next project “will not be related to Slay The Spire” and that it is “working on things.” Unfortunately, no other information other than this official confirmation was provided.

This official confirmation is still great news for fans looking forward to the next Mega Crit game. With the announcement of the board game Slay the Spire on Kickstarter some time ago, the question arises whether Mega Crit will try their hand at the classic approach to the board game for the new roguelike — provided that it really is a roguelike. Since the developer has already expressed a desire to go beyond Slay the Spire, perhaps the next project will also be different from the card gameplay. Let’s hope that Mega Crit will not take long to provide more juicy details.

Roguelike is difficult to do right, and often developers try to balance these experiences between frustration and player pleasure, reflecting the difficulties players face trying to survive in them. With Slay the Spire, Mega Crit Games has proven that it is more than capable of solving such tasks. Whatever form the newest Mega Crit project takes, his selfless work on Slay the Spire inspires fans waiting for what will happen next.