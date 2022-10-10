Slasher horror movie “The Grinch” will be released on Christmas

The Grinch will get a slasher horror in a new movie that will be released this Christmas.

“Sneaky” follows the incarnation of a green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) living above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas.

Cindy’s parents You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin) were killed by the Grinch 20 Christmases before, although when she returns to town to find a way out, she learns that the Grinch’s bloodlust has not abated.

The film, which was directed by Stephen Lamort and written by Flip and Finn Kobler, is due to be streamed online for free from December 15.

“Sneaky” is also created thanks to the stars Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Eric Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.

“As an avid fan of seasonal horror (and the ‘Terrifying’ franchise), ‘Sneaky’ is exactly the kind of movie that gets on my personal ‘good list,'” said Alex Williams, acquisition and development manager at XYZ Films (via MovieWeb).).

“This film is a stunningly wonderful pastime with the fiercely subversive acting of David Howard Thornton— and XYZ Films is so proud to present this upcoming iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season.”

It is known that the Grinch was adapted several times, in particular, in the 2000 film “The Grinch stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, and in 2018 — in the movie “The Grinch” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The new horror version comes after the movie “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”, which gives a more perverted look at AA. Milne’s favorite character in the role of Christopher Robin invites a friend to visit Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore in the woods before realizing that they have “been abandoned” and “gone wild.”

The film became possible after Winnie the Pooh became public at the beginning of this year, which gave anyone the opportunity to freely use the character in creative media.

However, the project does not include the Tiger, as it remains under Disney copyright after not being presented until 1928.