Slack has been sold to Salesforce! Here is the agreed price

With the growth of companies, it has become important for employees to communicate effectively. This communication has become even more critical, as many companies have returned to remote working systems due to the corona virus. However, competition in this market is also high. According to the latest news, Slack and Salesforce have agreed on sales. This financial aid that Slack will receive will strengthen his hand against Microsoft.

Slack and Salesforce agree to sell

In a market with large companies like Microsoft, smaller companies like Slack are of course difficult to struggle. In previous years, Slack had rejected the purchase offers from many major companies such as Microsoft and Google. Slack even showed Microsoft as a bully and said it was difficult to compete because the Teams application came with office applications.

Slack went public for $ 19 billion before dropping its shares last year. Now, Slack and Salesforce have agreed to sell for $ 27.7 billion. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stated that with the two companies coming together, they wanted to create a comprehensive platform that collects all aspects of the current workflow. In the statement made, Benioff said, “Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of corporate software and change the way everyone works in a fully digital, anywhere-working world.” stated his statements.

With this agreement, Salesforce will integrate Slack’s communication tools into its own cloud systems. Chatter application developed by Salesforce but not very popular will be a thing of the past. The agreement between the two parties is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.



