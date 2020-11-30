Slack can be purchased by Salesforce this Tuesday (01)

Slack, one of the leading business communication platforms on the market, can be purchased by software giant Salesforce. According to CNBC sources, the agreement should be announced on Tuesday (01).

According to the information, the agreement will be closed with half the payment in shares and the rest in cash. The value of the acquisition has not been revealed, but Slack is currently valued at $ 24 billion.

News of the possible takeover began to circulate last week and were positive for Slack. Since the start of speculation, the company’s share price has risen approximately 38%.

Wave of acquisitions

If the deal is confirmed, Slack will join a growing list of firms acquired by Salesforce. In 2018, the company acquired MuleSoft for $ 6.5 billion.

Last year, the firm struck a $ 15.3 billion deal to acquire Tableau, a specialist in data visualization solutions. Salesforce’s acquisitions catalog also includes ExactTarget and Demandware, acquired for $ 2.5 billion each, and the automated solutions company Clicksoftware, purchased for $ 1.35 billion.

Salesforce offers software services to companies, including a customer relationship management (CRM) system called Sales Cloud. The company’s strong presence in the corporate sector is the main explanation for the interest in Slack, which offers solutions focused on communication for companies.

The startup is so strong in the industry that it even intends to make its service a replacement for e-mails in the future. Slack has also grown in recent months because of the pandemic, but has seen its main rival, Microsoft Teams, gain more and more space in the market.



