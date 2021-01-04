Slack app crashed around the world

Slack, the messaging application used by companies and business groups, does not forward messages and calls sent from the evening. Slack crashed? The answer to the question became clear with the official statement.

Slack app has access problems worldwide

According to the information on Slack’s service status page, all services, including logging into the application, messaging, searching and sending files, seem unavailable. No solution has been found yet in the two hours since the problem started.

Slack management; “Customers may have trouble installing channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will provide more information as soon as they reach us. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. ”Explained.

Some users stated that they overcame the access problem by deleting the browser cache with the CTRL + R / CMD + R key combination, but after a while, the access problem occurs again. We will continue to inform you as we develop on the subject.



