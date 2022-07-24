Skyrim Winterhold College Student attacked by security guards

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is rightfully considered one of the best role-playing games of all time, as evidenced by its incredible success even a decade after its release. The Bethesda game has had a profound impact on a whole generation of gamers who go to great lengths to make Skyrim a part of their lives. For example, a couple of Skyrim fans named their daughter Carlia after an important character in the Thieves Guild side quests.

On the other hand, some fans express their love for Skyrim through art and various kinds of illustrations, such as paintings, drawings and sculptures of their favorite characters or places. Skyrim crossover fan art is one of the most popular types where artists combine some elements of the Elder Scrolls title with other significant franchises such as Pokemon, Fallout or The Legend of Zelda.

Meanwhile, most of the Skyrim community expresses appreciation by spending hundreds of hours playing the game. Naturally, they often stumble upon some unusual phenomena in the game, as one of the Reddit users found out. Redditor MoaBurger uploaded a short clip to the social media platform, which shows them talking to NPCs in first-person mode. The NPC turns out to be a student of the College of Winterhold, who seeks help from the Dragonborn. Subsequent dialogues suggest that the student sought the player’s help in relation to the wards and asked them to teach him. The user agrees and starts the lesson, but is forced to stop abruptly for an unforeseen reason.

A few moments after the player and the student start practicing charms, two guards appear out of nowhere and start attacking the student. In the end, the student is fatally wounded as a result of this attack. MoaBurger was amazed by this terrible act, as can be seen from the title of the post: “This is what you get for wanting to improve yourself.” The Skyrim community on Reddit was understandably amazed and positively received the post, as evidenced by hundreds of positive votes with a 100% vote ratio. At the same time, other Reddit users were wondering how to find a student who turned to the player for help. The original poster clarified that gamers must have a recovery skill above 50 to meet this particular student.

This is not the first time Skyrim fans have encountered atypical phenomena in the game. Players reported seeing things like a Dragonborn flying around the map on a horse to use elaborate schemes to get Roggvir to kill Vittoria Vici. As fans continue to spend more and more hours playing the game, many more such unusual events will be seen in the future.

