Skyrim: Why Miko is the most Tragic Animal Follower in the game

In The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, the player can choose from a variety of potential companions, but one of the most tragic followers lives in a modest shack east of the Dragon Bridge. This companion is Miko’s dog.

Compared to other satellites in Skyrim, Miko has a much lower limit level. However, it’s hard to send it away after finding out what happened to its previous owner. Also, between him and his doppelganger, Vigilance, Miko is arguably a less controversial choice.

Miko in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

If the player travels along the roads directly south of Solitude and east of Dragon Bridge, he may encounter a dog named Miko. Approaching, Miko will be friendly to the player, and then head north. If the player follows him, he will find himself in a place marked “Miko’s Hut”, filled with boxes and shelves with fresh food. However, at the far end of the hut there is a bed with the body of the deceased Skyrim Nord. It is assumed that this is the owner of Miko, and the magazine in the bedside drawer confirms this.

According to the magazine, the Nords lived in the forest for years, suffering from rockjoint — one of the contagious diseases in Skyrim — and eventually succumbing to it. The unnamed Nord writes that he is not too upset about this, since all his friends are already dead. The only exception is Miko, who has always been a devoted dog. At the end of the solemn introduction, he writes that he would like to see Miko again as soon as possible, perhaps hoping that they will meet again after death.

At this point, the player can talk to Miko and ask if he wants to join the Dragonborn adventure. Miko barks happily, and the player can choose whether to accept him as a follower of the animal. If the player fires Miko, he will always return to his hut in the middle of the forest.

Other followers of Skyrim Dogs

Miko is a follower of the Skyrim animal with the most unfortunate backstory, so despite the fact that the characteristics and scaling of Miko are lackluster compared to other dogs in the game, some players can’t help but leave him. Like the nameless followers of Stray Dogs and Huskies from the Dawnguard DLC, Miko’s level is limited to 25. The Volkihar clan also has unique Death Hounds followers, but their level is limited to five. Barbas is also available with a maximum level of 45, but he can’t be recruited (and he’s not a real dog), so it doesn’t count.

The last available companion dog in Skyrim is Vigilance. This is a trained war dog from Markart in Skyrim, and you can buy it from Banning for 500 gold. This is the strongest hired dog in the game with a maximum level of 50 — twice as much as Miko. However, there is more to this fighting dog than meets the eye.

If the Dragonborn completes the Taste of Death quest, he will discover that Banning is taking part in a cannibal feast along with other cannibals in the Skyrim Markart. Then a conversation with him shows that he feeds his dogs a special mixture of spiced beef made from human meat. He also notices: “There’s a reason my hounds are so eager to bite people.”

So, although Vigilance is the most optimal companion for dogs in Skyrim, he was raised by a self-proclaimed cannibal. Perhaps he is not the best choice for more morally honest players. Miko, on the other hand, may be weaker, but he’s a good boy—loyal to the end and probably doesn’t like human flesh.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.