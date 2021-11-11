Skyrim Special Edition: How To Upgrade To The Anniversary Edition; Prices And Platforms

Skyrim Special Edition: If you have Skyrim Special Edition, you can upgrade to the Anniversary Edition. We tell you how to do it and the price in each circumstance. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is celebrating. The one that is one of the most influential video games of the last decade meets this November 11 no less than ten years. Time passes quickly, but Bethesda wanted to pay tribute to the title with an anniversary version with a remastering flavor, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which includes a multitude of novelties and unreleased improvements on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. What if you have Skyrim Special Edition? How much does it cost to upgrade to the anniversary edition? We tell you everything.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: total price and price to update

If you want to make a scratch with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for PlayStation, Xbox or PC consoles, the price to be paid in digital or physical format (it will also be sold in stores with box and disc for PS4 and Xbox One) is 54.99 euros. For its part, if you have The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition you will have to pay 19.99 euros.

Bethesda advises that PS4 and Xbox One users who purchase The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be able to upgrade for free to next gen versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which optimize performance, improve graphics and greatly speed up times loading.

Price of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: 54.99 euros.

Price of the upgrade from Skyrim Special Edition to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: 19.99 euros.

One thing to consider is that Skyrim Special Edition users will be able to carry over all achievements and trophies to the Anniversary Edition except if we upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 edition. That is, on Xbox One you will not lose anything if we update to the Xbox Series version. The only way to keep trophy progress on PS5 is to run the PS4 version via backward compatibility.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes the original base game and expansion pack featuring Hearthfire, Dawnguard, and Dragonborn.