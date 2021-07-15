Skyrim: Sealed Copy Sells For $600 At Auction

Skyrim: Recently, the network went wild when it learned that a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 had been sold for $1.56 million. As the never-open game sales moves have generated a lot of money for the owners of these items in recent times, some people are rushing online to purchase any game in this state – and that’s exactly what happened this week with a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

According to Axios, on the same day the copy of the Mario game was sold another Heritage Auctions auction was underway for a certified copy of Skyrim for the Xbox 360, which sold for $600. Wata with a score of 9.2, which indicates a title in excellent condition.

A curious detail is that this is the first time the site has offered a sealed copy of Bethesda’s RPG game in its listing, and given that many PlayStation 2 generation games are already priced high, it may not take long to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii titles see their values ​​skyrocket – especially when it comes to a sealed copy.