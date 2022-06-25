Skyrim race to be played before the release of Elder Scrolls 6

Although this has not yet been confirmed, the current theory for the Elder Scrolls 6 setting is Hammerfell, so players should complete the game for Redguard in Skyrim before its release. A hint in one of the trailers for the upcoming Bethesda Starfield IP game points to Hammerfell as the next location, and the fact that he has not appeared in any Elder Scrolls game since the second part, Daggerfell, is very telling. The release date of Elder Scrolls 6 is currently unknown, and since it is reportedly still in the pipeline at the moment, it looks like it will be at least a few years before even early access is available.

In the Elder Scrolls universe, Hammerfell is one of the nine nations on the continent of Tamriel. It borders on Skyrim, Cyrodiil and High Rock and consists of various environments. It boasts the infamous Alik’r Desert, home to many monsters that may be even more terrifying and terrifying enemies than Skyrim can ever hope for. The region suffers from wars and conflicts both inside and outside, such as constant quarrels between the factions of the Crown and the Ancestors. Its inhabitants are known as the Redguards, who are considered among the best warriors of Tamriel. Like most of Tamriel, Hammerfell was once part of the Imperial Empire and was invaded by the Aldmeri Dominion, although in the fourth era, both of them are little represented in this region.

Skyrim was released more than 10 years ago, so Elder Scrolls 6 is somewhat late. Starfield, released sometime in early 2023, has been the focus of Bethesda’s attention for quite some time, but hopefully after its release, the studio will switch its attention to TES6 so that progress on it can accelerate. Starfield is very similar to Skyrim, judging by what has been shown about it so far, so it should help players hold out until the next part of the Elder Scrolls series. Rumors about the mechanics of sailing in Elder Scrolls 6 appeared along with the supposed setting of Hammerfell, which means that players can realize their fantasies and become brave pirates.

Players must become Redguards in the next Skyrim playthrough

In Skyrim, Redguards are one of the 10 playable races. They have a natural resistance to poison, as well as the Adrenaline Rush ability, which allows them to recover stamina 10 times faster within one minute. They get a +10 bonus to their standard one-handed weapon skill and +5 to their changeover, archery, block, destruction, and blacksmithing skills. They are well suited for melee players and tankers, but are also a versatile choice that can support a wide range of character builds. Builds with paired weapons can be especially fun in Skyrim as a redguard, as they are well suited for this, and many Redguard non-player characters and enemies, such as Kematu and Raya, own two weapons by default. Playing for Redguard before the release of Elder Scrolls 6 can be an interesting experience that will help players get to know them and decide how they would like to play for one of them.

In addition to purely gaming aspects, the passage of Redguard Skyrim before the release of Elder Scrolls 6 has other advantages. Players can meet and talk with various NPC redguards throughout the game and compare how they are depicted in each of them, although there are few of them in Skyrim and they are far from each other. In addition, they can act out that their characters in Skyrim and Elder Scrolls 6 are the same person. This may be difficult, given that the ES6 story and how the main character fits into it are still shrouded in mystery, and some things, such as dragon cries, which are necessary for the passage of Skyrim, are unlikely to overlap, but it’s still fun and a good way to make the passage fresh and new before the release of Elder Scrolls 6.

How can Skyrim affect Hammerfell in Elder Scrolls 6?

It is possible that certain events in Skyrim, such as the Civil War, the return of the dragons, or the capture of the Eye of Magnus by the Order of Psijics during the quest chain of the College of Winterhold, will lead to major events in Hammerfell and will have some impact on Elder Scrolls 6, which can make playing for Redguard much more fun. This is especially true if someone plays back that the Dragonborn from Skyrim and the main character of TES6 are the same person, but even if not, they can still go through all these different stories for the last time and see them from the point of view of redguard. their consequences in Hammerfell. In other Elder Scrolls nations, besides Skyrim, there are dragons, so, like the consequences of the Oblivion war, were not shown until the game that followed Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, it is possible that the consequences of the return of dragons outside of Skyrim will be shown in Ancient Scrolls 6.

However, another — perhaps more likely — effect of Skyrim on Elder Scrolls 6 is the Thalmor.