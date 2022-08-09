Skyrim Player Makes Dragonborn Look Like One Punch Man

One of the things that players like most about Ancient Scrolls 5: Skyrim in a role—playing game is that they can just go back to their playthrough, no matter how long they’ve been away. One fan shared that they had recently returned to the vast world of Tamriel Skyrim. However, they have added a twist to their current playthrough. In this run, they were inspired to make their Dragonborn as strong as the titular hero of the anime “Wanpanchman”.

considering the open world of the game that fans can play in Skyrim, considering the open world of the game. and this is further lengthened by the many side quests and actions of 30 hours of Skyrim game time, and it is further lengthened by the many side quests and actions that can be found almost everywhere. In addition, the active community of the game often releases a number of mods and settings that allow other players to fully immerse themselves in an action RPG for several hours at a time.

On Reddit, user Kaku often said that they recently returned to Skyrim after two years and turned their character into a “One-Punch Man.” They posted a video of their dragonborn fighting an ice troll, one of the monsters of Skyrim, and defeating them when one of their blows hits the target. The footage clearly shows that often Kaku did not have any weapons, and that they simply used their Dragonborn’s bare fists to defeat the monster. “Man with one punch”, “Redditor” Skyrim.

Returning to Skyrim after about 2 years, I made a dragonborn “Vanpanchman”. from skyrim

Often Kaku also shared with the Skyrim community how they were able to achieve such brute force for their Dragonborn. To get incredibly high stats, they created a “recovery cycle” in which they enchanted most of their Skyrim armor and accessories to get incredibly high stats. This resulted in his Dragonborn being strong enough to destroy enemies and monsters with just one hit. Other comments in the thread seemed to like the redditor’s link to anime about superheroes, saying how nice it was to see such power in the game.

Despite the fact that Skyrim has been around for more than a decade, the player base maintains interest in its community thanks to the interesting content that often appears in Kaku. Hopefully, a Reddit user will want to try out more unique builds for their Dragonborn. The Skyrim community will probably appreciate more footage of fights in which their character is extremely strong.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is available for PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.