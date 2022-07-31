Skyrim Player Kills NPC with Sweet Roll

Over the past decade, Skyrim has had a tangible impact on the gaming industry. There are many iconic moments that have been turned into memes or references in other games, most recently, like the Easter egg of the guardian “getting an arrow in the knee” in Stray. One of them is the frequent use in the game of Sweetrolls, which in the game is often written as one word, but sometimes referred to as one word.

Sweet rolls appeared in every Bethesda game, starting with something serious, and then turning into a joke throughout the franchise. In fact, it was related to a class-defining question in The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Few Elder Scrolls players have probably ever thought about using one of them as a weapon, but during one of the Skyrim Brotherhood quests, Reddit user Proxifur did just that.

Skyrim Sweet Rolls and Weddings

The quest in question is called “Bound to Death”. Astrid of the Dark Brotherhood instructs the player to kill Vittoria Vici at her wedding, and this quest is one of many that players must complete before attempting to assassinate Emperor Tamriel. As you can see from the clip above, the Dragonborn simply uses a Telekinesis spell to pick up the nearest sweet roll and throw it at her. As soon as it hits, she falls, and Proxifur translates her death into the tone of Taco Bell.

Many Dark Brotherhood quests reward players with certain bonuses if they are killed in a key way. For this particular quest, this bonus is earned whenever Vittoria gives a speech in front of her guests. This puts her at the distance shown in the clip, and while players can do several things to kill her, including casting a madness spell on her fiance for hilarious effect, Sweetroll is perhaps the most hilarious method.

How did a Skyrim Player Kill Vittoria so Easily

Of course, this leads to an important question: How did a Skyrim player manage to kill Vittoria so easily? There are many mods for Skyrim, one of which can probably make rolls a dangerous weapon, but in fact everything is much simpler. For this particular quest, Vittoria will always appear with 1 HP. Almost anything will kill her, and because of that, players have completed this quest in many creative ways. However, taking advantage of this fact and using a roll as a weapon is probably one of the most unique methods.

