Skyrim Online Co-Op Mod will get the full version this Week

Skyrim Together Reborn, a new and improved cooperative mod for Skyrim, will be released later this week, on July 8.

Skyrim Together Reborn allows up to eight players to play Skyrim together, with more or less everything in the game synchronized. Tasks, the contents of chests, dialogues with audio and subtitles, and much more are fully synchronized between the players’ games, and if desired, you can even turn on PvP.

According to PC Gamer, the mod from Tilted Online is a kind of remaster of the previous version of the mod by the modders team, simply called Skyrim Together, but this new version was created from scratch and contains significant improvements.

This does not mean that it will work flawlessly, as the team noted in a Reddit post, it is incredibly difficult to turn single-player games into multiplayer, especially since most of the participants are volunteers who contribute in their free time.

“The mod won’t be perfect. From time to time it will fall, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable,” the message says. “It’s just the reality of creating a multiplayer mod instead of a huge studio like Bethesda making a multiplayer game.

“However, it’s playable, it’s fun, and it’s much better than the old Skyrim Together mod that was Reborn’s goal.”

Bethesda games have always had an active modder community, but Skyrim Together Reborn will apparently add a whole new way of playing for those who are still roaming Skyrim more than a decade after its release. Since Elder Scrolls VI is probably still many years away, it offers many a new way to play The Elder Scrolls. Director Todd Howard revealed last year that Bethesda’s new space role-playing game Starfield has priority over the Skyrim sequel, and the sci-fi game was recently postponed until next year.

Every IGN Elder Scrolls Review

27 images

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.