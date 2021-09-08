Skyrim: Modder Creates The Most Beautiful Version of The Game

There’s no doubt that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a beautiful game, even though it hit stores some time ago. However, one player used his Reddit account to showcase his work in a version that further elevates the game’s graphical quality.

The work in question is courtesy of a user known as ShoddyCover, and leaves the title with a style much closer to realistic – however, it is charged a high price for this, since it runs at 15 frames per second, and in some cases, it may overheat the user’s computer due to all the requirements to achieve this standard of visual quality.

In the case of the user, he pointed out that he ran the game in this configuration using a machine with SSD, plenty of RAM and a video card from Nvidia 30 series – and in this mode, he managed to reach 30 frames per second at times with Depth of Field off.

So, do you think all the effort is worth it to make the game look like it’s in the video above? Leave your message in the space below for comments.