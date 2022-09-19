Skyrim mod makes the use of beds more realistic

A new mod has been released that makes using the bed in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim more realistic for both the player and the NPC. Since there are notable taverns and taverns in the game, Dragonborn have many opportunities to lay their heads after a long day spent in Tamriel. There are some benefits to a good night’s sleep, but some may find that the way the player and other inhabitants of the world use things like beds doesn’t quite match life.

That’s where this latest modification comes into play. Given The Elder Scroll’s status as a western role-playing game with amazing world-building, Skyrim is certainly no stranger to the modder community. Almost from the very first day, almost 11 years ago, the community has been working hard to improve the Bethesda formula. Those who play the game, especially on PC, know how important it is to customize the game with all sorts of mods created by fans that can really improve the passage.

This one specifically comes from user JaySerpa, who is kind of a veteran when it comes to creating mods for Skyrim, and it’s just called “Use these Blankets.” In short, it implements a more realistic way of using beds, especially when it comes to blankets. This allows the player to wrap himself comfortably in bed, giving the opportunity to be under the blanket, and not just lie on the bed. This also works for NPCs who will now automatically use bedspreads and climb into their bed or sleeping bag. The only drawback, according to the creator, is that the “grids are ugly”, but the visual effects do not affect the more exciting quality of the mod.

Sleep is not a major necessity in the game, unless you are playing Skyrim in survival mode, in which level-up can only be achieved in a dream. However, the sight of the guards lying on top of the shelters, also in full armor, can be a little confusing. add a little realism to this world.

As mentioned above, JaySerpa has been releasing mods for TES5 for some time. A recent version makes NPCs in Skyrim react to necromancy, and they also made a game that allows invisible players to spy through keyholes. In fact, the modding scene is flooded with talented types who have a goal to make the epic RPG of 2011 much more exciting.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.