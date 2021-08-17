Skyrim: mod adds Zelda glider: Breath of the Wild

Skyrim: Among the various types of modifications that exist in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, there was one that had not been explored by the community before: the possibility of using a glider to fly. However, this is in the past thanks to the work of the LokiWasTaken and NickNak modifiers.

As you can see in the materials released, the system used in Bethesda’s game is very similar to the one seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In fact, it is only possible to use it with the third person view in the RPG title, and the video below offers all the coordinates for you to be able to take advantage of this option:

An important detail is that those interested in this new feature must have Skyrim Script Extender and Nemesis Unlimited Behavior Engine, in addition to the Address Library present in this link. The files for the modification of the glider can be found here.

Finally, the production team of this mod pointed out that, although it is only possible to take advantage of this novelty in the third person view, they are striving so that, in the near future, it will also be possible to use this system with the traditional view of the game.

