Skyrim manages to run at 60 fps on PS5 with a new mod

Whoever plays The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can enjoy the game at a glorious 60 fps for a few years now, but the same cannot be said for console players. Even those who own the Special Edition on PS4 or PS5 have never been able to pass 30 fps, at least until now.

A new mod created by a YouTuber known as MrWright allows the game to be enjoyed on both consoles at 60 fps, even if it is not exactly perfect as on the PC.

The truth is that the mod was made with the PS5 in mind, but it works on the PS4 and PS4 Pro, even though the difference is not that noticeable. Remember that this mod does not bring any problems to the game and does not disable the trophies you can earn by making certain achievements.

It may seem like a superficial change to some, but it is a great improvement that should have been released by Bethesda herself. If you’re interested, you can see how the mod works and how to download it in the MrWright video above!