Skyrim is now available on Xbox Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, one of the most acclaimed games of all time, is now available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Bethesda’s game was added on Wednesday (15) and can now be enjoyed by everyone.

Other games will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass service this week. On Friday (18th) will be included: My Friend Pedro, Beholder: Complete Edition, Code Vein, Neoverse, Mørkredd and MotoGP 20.

The Elder Scrolls franchise is one of the most famous of the RPG genre. At the moment, the sixth title in the saga is in production, but since 2018, when it was announced, there has been no further update on the future game.



